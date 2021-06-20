CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in CarMax by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

