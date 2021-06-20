CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Reaches $63.80 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 5% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $63.80 million and approximately $141,823.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars.

