Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $208,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $117.41 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

