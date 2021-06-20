Canaccord Genuity Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$11.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

