Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,895 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,874,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

CX stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

