Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $166,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.81 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

