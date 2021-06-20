Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $585.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

