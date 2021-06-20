Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $283.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

