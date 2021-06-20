Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,110 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 237,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 595.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,478 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.