CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. CAI International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAI. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CAI opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

