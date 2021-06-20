Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

