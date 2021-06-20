ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,345.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $71,345.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00137335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00179991 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.41 or 0.99939269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00833955 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

