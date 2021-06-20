BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.