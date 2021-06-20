Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 20,000 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Shares of CPX opened at C$41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.13. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$26.13 and a one year high of C$41.61.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

