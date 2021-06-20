Brokers Set Expectations for Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FIL opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

