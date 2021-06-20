Brokers Set Expectations for Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of FIL opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80.
In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.