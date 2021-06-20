Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

