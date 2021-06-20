Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) PT at C$15.32

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.93. 8,984,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.18. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.