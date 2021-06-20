Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $99.72

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. 7,600,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,836. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 51.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5,219.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 204.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

