Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT at $114.00

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.73. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

