Brokerages Set Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

