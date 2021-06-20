Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target at $62.88

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

