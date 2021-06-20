Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

