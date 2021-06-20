Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $685.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $4,477,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 139,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

