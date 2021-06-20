Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NLTX opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

