Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce sales of $81.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 139,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,842 shares of company stock worth $142,924. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

