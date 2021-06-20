Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

U traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.53. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

