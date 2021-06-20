Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. The Home Depot reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.30. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $321.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

