Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. The Home Depot reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.30. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $321.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.