Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

