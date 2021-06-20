Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

