Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $61.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.82 million to $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $240.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 345,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,881. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.