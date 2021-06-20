Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $177,600.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

