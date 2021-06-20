Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.