Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

CABO stock opened at $1,889.90 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,784.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

