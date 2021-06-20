Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $556,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of MDC opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

