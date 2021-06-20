Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

