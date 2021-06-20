Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE NX opened at $24.78 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.