Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $620,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

