Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $500,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.