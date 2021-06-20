Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MBUU stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.