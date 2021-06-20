Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $699,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

