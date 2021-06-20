Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

