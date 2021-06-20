Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

