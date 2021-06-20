Bp Plc Sells 4,120 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

