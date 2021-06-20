Bp Plc Makes New Investment in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $120,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,971.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,332. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

