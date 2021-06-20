Bp Plc Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at $876,133,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock valued at $279,784,432. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

