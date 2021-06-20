Bp Plc Has $1.07 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PCAR stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

