Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.02 and a twelve month high of $285.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

