Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$43.00 by CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$43.00 price target from equities researchers at CSFB in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$28.69 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.59.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

