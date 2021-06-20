Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

