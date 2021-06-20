Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.67 million and $160,405.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.59 or 0.00733758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00083340 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.