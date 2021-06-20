Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $134.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $944.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $978.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

