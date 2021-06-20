Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report $134.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $944.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $978.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.